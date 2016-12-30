Buhari :  “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says

The Presidency has dismissed claims made by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that it is planning to blow up his plane.

Wike made the allegation on Thursday, December 29, during the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) end of year party in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“They said they would blow up the plane that I would board. You, who are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time? What is this thing about Rivers State? Why should a man spill blood if he is so loved?” he said.

“If a man is loved and popular, let him present himself. They should allow peace to reign. It is like some people want trouble so that they will make blood money. You say, let us not embarrass a man who is not popular. What about the innocent lives lost? All those who do not sleep and plan evil against Rivers, will never know peace,” he added.

In response however, the Presidency said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot descend to Wike’s level because he is the president.

“The President will not descend to Wike’s level. He is the President of Nigeria,” presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said.