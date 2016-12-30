Home > Local >

Buhari :  “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says

Buhari “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says

Wike made the allegation on December 29, during the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) end of year party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

Wike ‘Kill everybody you can kill,’ Governor allegedly tells Fayose in leaked tape [LISTEN]
Wike Governor presents N470bn 2017 Golden Jubilee Budget
Fayose Governor slams DSS for allegedly tapping his phone, asks Buhari to resign
Wike Governor blames security agencies for election violence
Wike "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"
Wike Governor says APC wants to blow up his plane
Wike 'Let's heal division and acrimony at Christmas', Gov says

The Presidency has dismissed claims made by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that it is planning to blow up his plane.

Wike made the allegation on Thursday, December 29, during the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) end of year party in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“They said they would blow up the plane that I would board. You, who are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time? What is this thing about Rivers State? Why should a man spill blood if he is so loved?” he said.

“If a man is loved and popular, let him present himself. They should allow peace to reign. It is like some people want trouble so that they will make blood money. You say, let us not embarrass a man who is not popular. What about the innocent lives lost? All those who do not sleep and plan evil against Rivers, will never know peace,” he added.

In response however, the Presidency said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot descend to Wike’s level because he is the president.

“The President will not descend to Wike’s level. He is the President of Nigeria,” presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said.

Meanwhile, Wike has been accused of supporting electoral violence after he was allegedly heard saying “kill everyone you can kill” in a leaked conversation with Ekiti counterpart, Ayo Fayose.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
3 Buhari President is no longer in charge of the government – Opadokunbullet

Local

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Attorney General queries SGF over alleged N200M fraud
Ex-President Obasanjo and Awujale of Ijebu
Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis - Oba Awujale
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
In South West Police deny alleged protest by policemen over transfer
Ooni of Ife
Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Kwara community pledges support for Ooni of Ife