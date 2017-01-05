Buhari Tambuwal says Nigerians should support president

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to support the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Tambuwal made the call while launching the Federal Government’s ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign in Sokoto.

“We should be positive in our thinking and have better attitude towards issues. Importantly, we should all support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for it to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria,” he said according to Leadership.

“Already the government is doing exceeding well in the fight against insecurity and the fight corruption. Similar efforts are being done to turn around the economy. You will agree with me these are the three main things which the President promised us and he is on track in the areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has denied that his recent visit to Tambuwal had a political undertone.