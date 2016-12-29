Home > Local >

Buhari :  Some of the president's top associate to go

Buhari Some of the president's top associate to go

Some appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari would be relieved of their jobs in 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja play Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja

Buhari Bad weather stalls President’s visit to Bauchi
Ayodele Fayose Sacked Ekiti LG Chairmen reject governor's N35m offer
In Jigawa Association commends State Assembly over passage of Disability Bill
Boko Haram How Army chased terrorists out of Sambisa Forest
In Jigawa Committee impounds 7 sacks of adulterated sesame seeds
Ambode ‘We will change Badagry for good,’ Governor promises
In Enugu Police confirm 2 dead in market fracas
In Taraba One killed, 3 injured as gunmen attack APC chieftain

Some appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari would be relieved of their jobs in 2017.

A top source in the Presidency specifically said appointees indicted or tainted with allegations of graft “would be shown the door and it will be sooner than later,” reported by Daily Sun.

The sack, it was learnt, may be before the end of the first quarter of 2017.

The top official insisted “Buhari will shock Nigerians who think he cannot act on graft allegations against some of his appointees. He is only being fair since some of them are being investigated on those allegations and reports are being awaited…But, the President will drop some next year; that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, according to Daily Sun, Buhari may not re-present Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, to the Senate for confirmation, after his rejection.

His replacement is a former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who was in charge of Operations (B) Department

Senate rejected Magu’s nomination on December 20, 2016, after lawmakers met in an Executive Session to consider a security report by the Department of State Services (DSS), which indicted the EFCC boss.

Thereafter, Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, said Magu’s rejection was based on a ‘worrisome’ security report, made available to the lawmakers by the DSS

Sabi said: “Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that based on security reports available to the lawmakers, we could not proceed and confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the executive chairman of EFCC.”

“Accordingly, Senate, hereby, rejects the said nomination and has returned the said nomination to Mr. President for further action. There is no confusion here. We have said it is based on security reports”.

A status report from the DSS indicted Magu, as reported by Daily Sun.

The report showed that Magu was allegedly involved in the disposal of seized assets from convicted corrupt public officials when immediate-past chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, held sway.

The report also questioned Magu’s integrity to lead President Buhari’s anti-corruption war. Also, the report said the EFCC, under Magu’s watch, is involved in human rights abuses.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs off immunity clausebullet

Local

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state
Gunmen
In Taraba One killed, 3 injured as gunmen attack APC chieftain
Nigerian Police logo
In Enugu Police confirm 2 dead in market fracas
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Bad weather stalls President’s visit to Bauchi