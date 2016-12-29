Buhari :  Some of the president's top associate to go

Some appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari would be relieved of their jobs in 2017.

A top source in the Presidency specifically said appointees indicted or tainted with allegations of graft “would be shown the door and it will be sooner than later,” reported by Daily Sun.

The sack, it was learnt, may be before the end of the first quarter of 2017.

The top official insisted “Buhari will shock Nigerians who think he cannot act on graft allegations against some of his appointees. He is only being fair since some of them are being investigated on those allegations and reports are being awaited…But, the President will drop some next year; that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, according to Daily Sun, Buhari may not re-present Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, to the Senate for confirmation, after his rejection.

His replacement is a former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who was in charge of Operations (B) Department

Senate rejected Magu’s nomination on December 20, 2016, after lawmakers met in an Executive Session to consider a security report by the Department of State Services (DSS), which indicted the EFCC boss.

Thereafter, Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, said Magu’s rejection was based on a ‘worrisome’ security report, made available to the lawmakers by the DSS

Sabi said: “Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that based on security reports available to the lawmakers, we could not proceed and confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the executive chairman of EFCC.”

“Accordingly, Senate, hereby, rejects the said nomination and has returned the said nomination to Mr. President for further action. There is no confusion here. We have said it is based on security reports”.

A status report from the DSS indicted Magu, as reported by Daily Sun.

The report showed that Magu was allegedly involved in the disposal of seized assets from convicted corrupt public officials when immediate-past chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, held sway.

The report also questioned Magu’s integrity to lead President Buhari’s anti-corruption war. Also, the report said the EFCC, under Magu’s watch, is involved in human rights abuses.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe