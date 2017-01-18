President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Aghatise Erediauwa to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

In a letter to President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, dated Jan. 17, 2017 and read at plenary on Wednesday, Buhari urged the senate to give his request the usual expeditious consideration.

The president said in the letter that his request was in accordance with the provisions of section 5 (4) and 8 (3) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act.

“I hereby forward the name of Mr Aghatise Erediauwa for kind consideration and confirmation by the distinguished senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for re-appointment as Executive Director of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

“It is my hope that this will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Distinguished Senators.”