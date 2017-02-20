Buhari Saraki to read 2 letters from President as Senate resumes on February 21

Senate President, Bukola Saraki will read two letters sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 21.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi via a statement.

The statement reads:

“The 8th Senate returns to regular business on Tuesday as it continues work on the 2017 budget and several economic priority bills which are at different stages of their passage.”

“Its President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will also read the two pending letters from President Muhammadu Buhari on extension of his holiday in London and the nomination of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“On February 2nd, the Senate adjourned its normal plenary session schedule for three weeks to enable members participate in their various committees for the defence of budget estimates by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Also within the period, for the first time in the history of the Nigerian parliament, the House of Representatives and the Senate held a joint three-day Appropriations Committee public hearing on the 2017 budget.

“By all accounts the public hearing event was an outstanding success,” the Senate President said.

“Federal ministers, private sector leaders, civil society organizations and others all participated in what I like to call the ‘people’s budget’ process,” Saraki noted.

“Government officials were on hand to defend their budget proposals and answer questions. CSO’s, academics and professionals associations offered commentary on their views and critique of the budget.

“It is the intention for the public hearing exercise to be institutionalized as a yearly exercise to promote government transparency and greater public participation in the process,” he added.

“The Senate President said “it is very important for the executive branch and the legislature to continue to work together to get the spending plan right. The months of collaboration will determine the extent to which the appropriations’ spending begins to grow the economy and create jobs.”

“From tomorrow [Monday, February 20], various committees are expected to start submitting reports to the Committee on Appropriations based on schedule earlier provided as a result of the conclusion of budget defence by MDAs.

“This will be followed by compilation of the reports by the Appropriation committee and engagement with the leadership of the Senate and interface with some committee where necessary. The last stage of the budget process will be laying of report at plenary by the Appropriation Committee as well as the consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Simultaneously, the Senate will also begin to consider several economic reform bills that form the basis of the Red Chamber’s priority economic agenda. This coming week alone may see two such bills, the Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency Act and the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), come up during plenary session.”

Meanwhile, Saraki, on Sunday, February 19, held a meeting with President Buhari in London.

Buhari has been away from Nigeria since January 19, when he left the country for a 10-day medical vacation in London.

The president was due to resume on February 6, but he wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

However, after an earlier meeting with Buhari, Saraki assured Nigerians that there was no cause of alarm over the president’s health.