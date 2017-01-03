Nigerians have advised president Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation over alleged mismanagement of funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

Lawal, the SGF allegedly received N200m bribe from Josmon Technologies Ltd, a company he gave contract to clear grass in Yobe state.

The Nigerian Senate had also called for Lawal's resignation or sack after the Upper Chamber accused him of failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE fund.

Although President Buhari was reported to have removed Mr Lawal from the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions, most Nigerians seem not satisfied with this move.

Some Nigerians want President Buhari to immediately relieve Mr Lawal of his duty as proof of the federal government's commitment to the fight against corruption.

Here are some reactions via Twitter.

SGF Babachir Lawal removed as Presidential Boards Committee Chairman, replaced with VP Osinbajo. Not enough, Babachir deserves a sack! — Vasilskiy (@basilabia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

We're earnestly waiting for Babachir Lawal's resignation or sack!! Thank you @MBuhari @NGRPresident — Etin-osa (@etinmagbe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Same way I heard about this Babachir Lawal Grass Cutting adventure months ago.. We live in Sick Country..a very sick one! — AnthonyEhilebo (@AnthonyEhilebo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change has slammed the Senate for calling for the removal of the SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The group called on the Senate to stop playing politics with national issues, adding that the Senators want to get back at President Buhari.