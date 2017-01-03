Buhari "Sack Babachir Lawal now," Nigerians tell President

Nigerians want President Buhari to sack Babachir Lawal over alleged mismanagement of funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

  • Published:
Babachir David Lawal. play

Babachir David Lawal.

(leadership)

Buhari 2017 could be President's year
Magu, Babachir Lawal AGF reportedly meets Buhari over probe of top govt officials
Babachir Lawal Attorney General queries SGF over alleged N200M fraud
Buhari, Bauchi President shows how sectional he is
Wabara Ex-Senate President calls for Magu, Lawal's resignation
2017 Budget Presidency to spend N432M on cars for former presidents, VPs
Aminu Bashir Wali Ex-minister says anti-graft crusade should begin with APC administration
Fulani Herdsmen ACF condemns killing of Southern Kaduna indigenes
Babachir Lawal Blame Ali Ndume for SGF’s problems – Senator says
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu

Nigerians have advised president Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation over alleged mismanagement of funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

Lawal, the SGF allegedly received N200m bribe from Josmon Technologies Ltd, a company he gave contract to clear grass in Yobe state.

The Nigerian Senate had also called for Lawal's resignation or sack after the Upper Chamber accused him of failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE fund.

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal play

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal

(Vanguard)

 

Although President Buhari was reported to have removed Mr Lawal from the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions, most Nigerians seem not satisfied with this move.

Some Nigerians want President Buhari to immediately relieve Mr Lawal of his duty as proof of the federal government's commitment to the fight against corruption.

Here are some reactions via Twitter.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change has slammed the Senate for calling for the removal of the SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The group called on the Senate to stop playing politics with national issues, adding that the Senators want to get back at President Buhari.

Image
  • Wife of the Rivers Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (R) carring Baby of the year, baby Egba Jeremiah with Mother of the baby, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah during the her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.   
  • From left: Principal Public Officer, National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Aishat Yakubu; Chief Statistician of NPC, Mr Ayodele George; State Director of the NPC, Mrs Olushola Oshideko at the Presentation birth certificate to the Mother of the New Born Baby, Mrs Aderonke Akande and her Husband, Mr Olumide Akande during the official visit of the NPC to Lagos-Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • From left: Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Asabe Hamma; Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed; and mother of the first baby of the Year, Mrs Maryam Usman during the commissioner visit to specialist Hospital in Bauchi on Monday   
  • A empty road of Herbert Macaulay way during the new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Traders selling Onions at Nyanya market in Abuja on Monday   
  • Girls hawking ground-nuts in Abuja on Monday   
  • Holiday makers boarding at a bus stop to travel back to their station after the New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday   
  • Travellers boarding a taxi at Zuba park after the New Year holiday in Abuja on Monday    
  • Jawara dancers performing during an outing recently in Nasarawa state.   
  • Young men celebrating the New Year at Imiringi town in Obgia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday   
  • A partially empty township road during the New Year holiday in Minna, Niger capital on Monday    
  • Some Children of Cathedral of St. Michael, during the New Year Church Service in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year, Samson, delivered at General Hospital Badagry in Lagos on Sunday (1/1/17). The baby was delivered at 12.01. A.M   
  • Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (l), with the First Baby of the year in to General Hospital Badagry, Samson, and presenting a gift to the mother, Mrs Grace Samson, during her Goodwill Visit to General Hospitals to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Lagos-State Commissioner for Health,Dr. Jide Idris (3rd l); Wife of Governor of Lagos-State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd r); Mother of the first Baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande and Her Husband, Mr Olumide, during Goodwill Visit of the wife of the Governor to Lagos to the Island Maternity Hospital to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaying their Christmas gift items during the visit of the September 20 foundation, a private Initiative of Abayomi Awobokun to Garku IDP Camp in Mararaba,Nyanyan, in Abuja.   
  • Goc 6 Div. Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kamisu Abdulkarim, Presenting, arms and ammunition recovered, during A “Cleanup Operation” on Cultist And Militant camps in Omoku Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church, Gwagwalada in Abuja, putting incense inside the fire and to warm themselves, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church Gwagwalada in Abuja, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Procession at the New year Church Service at the Cathedral of St James the Great Oke Bola in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Cathedral of St. Michael Choirs, during the New Year Church Service In Kaduna on Sunday   
  • Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Agjole Abeh; I-G Ibrahim Idris and District Head of Goska, Mr Moses Barde, during the visit of I-G and his Team to the crises affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From left: District head of Dangoma, Alhaji Alhassan Saidu; I-G Ibrahim Idris, and D-I-G operations, Habila Joshak, during the visit of I-G and his team to the affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From Left: Bishop of Tinubu, Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His eminence, Samuel Uche; Secretary of conference, Rt. Rev. Micheal Akinwale, and Bishop of Evangelism, Rt. Rev. Edoka Amuta, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • From Left: Legal Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Folasade Adetiba, provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, Diocesan, Most Rev. Dr Adebola Ademowo, and Deputy Registrar, Segun Ajayi, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year with the mother, Mrs Nafisat Lawal-Bello, at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Sunday (1/1/17). The Baby was delivered at 12.29.A.M.   
  • First Baby of the year at university college hospital in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu (L), distributing food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), during his visit to their camps in Abuja   
  • From left: Celebrant and Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Asita O. Asita and Sen. Magnus Abe, during the 46th birthday celebration of th Director General of NIMASA in Port Harcourt at the weekend.   

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns'...bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole
Buhari President reportedly meets Oshiomhole over appointment