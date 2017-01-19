Buhari Real reason President is taking a leave from work

President Buhari is embarking on a trip abroad to tend to his health. VP Osinbajo will oversee affairs in his absence

  • Published:
Kayode Fayemi, Gov Aregbesola, Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari play

Kayode Fayemi, Gov Aregbesola, Yemi Osinbajo and President Buhari

(The Nation)

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, Senate President Bukola Saraki read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the Senate; during plenary.

In the letter, Buhari sought permission from the lawmakers to embark on a 10-day vacation abroad.

The Presidency calls the trip a "10-day annual vacation".

In a tweet, the President confirmed the development: "I'm traveling to the UK today on a short leave; part of my annual vacation. Back at work Feb 6. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will act as President".

Presidency sources have told Pulse that the President's trip has everything to do with his health.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja play President Buhari (Presidency)

 

"He's managing a medical condition. I won't say more than that. Besides, he's advanced in age and he has to keep a regular schedule with his Doctor. The President is human like everyone else. He has to see his Doctor annually as scheduled and that's it", said a source at the Presidential Villa.

Buhari's unstable health was a constant talking point during the electioneering campaign of 2015, with Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose of the PDP, leading the onslaught.

On June 6, 2016, President Buhari embarked on a similar trip to London.

Following widespread speculation concerning the state of the President's health, spokesperson Femi Adesina announced at the time that Buhari was traveling to London to deal with a persistent ear infection.

Said Adesina at the time: “During the holiday, he will see an E.N.T. (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialist for a persistent ear infection. The President was examined by his Personal Physician and an E.N.T Specialist in Abuja and was treated. Both Nigerian doctors recommended further evaluation purely as a precaution.”

Pulse put a call across through to Adesina to ascertain if the President's latest trip has anything to do with his persistent ear infection.

play Adesina at the Media spokespersons conference in Abuja (Punch)

 

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, referred us to a press statement he had issued earlier.

"There is a press statement...go back to the press statement", Adesina told Pulse.

The statement from the Presidency did mention that the vacation became necessary because the President had another date with his Doctor.

It reads as follows:

"President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

"During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

play Femi Adesina shakes hands with Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka (Sahara Reporters)

 

"In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

"While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President."

President Buhari's vacation notice is arriving barely 48 hours after military fighter jets accidentally bombed a camp full of internally displaced persons in Borno State, North East Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the President dispatched a high powered delegation to the camp situated in Rann, Kala Balge LGA, to console the critically wounded and sympathize with the bereaved.

