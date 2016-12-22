Home > Local >

Buhari :  President urges governors to pay workers’ salaries from debt refunds

Buhari President urges governors to pay workers’ salaries from debt refunds

President Buhari recently approved N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that were owed.

  • Published:
President Buhari play

President Buhari

(lindaikejisblog)

Buhari President launches inquiry into projects executed by 9 universities
Buhari IPOB says President has incurable hatred for Igbos
Magu, Babachir Lawal Shugaban Ƙasa Buhari ya bada umarni na bincikar Shugaban EFCC da Sakatare na Gwamnatin Tarayya
2017 Budget Buhari’s administration does not have what it takes to lead Nigeria – Fayose
Ben Bruce ‘Buhari can’t fight corruption with N18,000 minimum wage,’ Senator says
Saraki Buhari, Senate President in closed door session
Buhari President launches DSO in Abuja, residents to enjoy 30 free channels
Buhari President shuns South-East security summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested state governors to settle outstanding salaries and entitlements of their workers with at least 25 per cent of  refunds to them from excess deductions for external debt service.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari recently approved N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that were owed.

Thirty three of the affected states are, however, expected to receive 25 per cent of their approved sums in the first instance before this week runs out.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying that “the issue of workers benefits, particularly salary and pensions must not be allowed to continue as a national problem and should be tackled with all the urgency that can be summoned.’’

The statement recalled that when the president assumed office last year, he declared an emergency over unpaid salaries, following the discovery that 27 out of the country’s 36 states had fallen behind in the payments to their workers, in some cases for up to a year.

“Following this, a bailout loan was issued to the states twice with a first batch of about N300 billion given to them in 2015 in the form of soft loans.

“The administration also got the Debt Management Office, DMO to restructure their commercial loans of over N660 billion and extended the life span of the loans.

“Because this did not succeed in pulling many of the states out of distress, the Federal Government this year gave out a further N90 billion to 22 states as yet another bailout loans under very stringent conditions.

“President Buhari has expressed the opinion all the time that the payment of salaries and pensions must be given priority to save both serving and retired workers and their families from distress,’’ the statement maintained.

ALSO READ: Buhari begs Nigerians to be patient

The refunds arose following the claims by them that they had been overcharged in deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Ghanaian president-elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Ado the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday  
  • Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents Chapel, Rivers council, Sir Ernest Chinwo (L) receives a bus donated to the chapel by Gov. Nyesom Wike from Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media on Monday 
  • Miss Chioma Obiadi, winner of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently represented Nigeria at the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant. Apart from the title, Chioma also won an all-expense paid trip to France. 
  • From left: The 39th Miss Nigeria 2015, Miss Pamela Peter-Vigboro; the new (40th) Miss Nigeria, Miss Chioma Obiadi (Anambra); and the second runner-up, Miss Shade (Kwara), at the Grand Finale of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently rep 
  • From left: A Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ibrahim Mamanga; Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae; Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Malam Lawal Ado; other Managing Editors of NAN, Malam Idris Abdulrahman and Malam Yusuf Zango, during Sungrae’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Coordinator, Centre for Information, Technology and Development, Huzaifa Musa; Programme Officer, ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, Dan Nengel; and Executive Director, Yemi Adamolekun, at a News Conference by ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, calling for the National Assembly to “publish the breakdown of its 2016 and 2017 budgets”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The Chairman and Chief Coordinator, African International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr AngeloPeter-Elosia (L) and representative of the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Jibrin Nickaf, at the SON exhibition stand during the World Rollout of the First National Grassroots Sports Festival and Investment Forum for Grassroots International Sports City, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado (L) with the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae during the latter’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (R) presenting a birthday gift to the Deputy Governor, Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday  
  • Rivers Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mr Herbert Miller and Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Housing, Mr Emma Okah (L) and Commissioner for Information, Mr Austin Tam-George, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya presenting the Best Clerk of the Year award to Mr Ghankon Raymond during the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Muda Ganiyu; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Community Relations, Alhaji Bisiriyu Siyanbade; Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Basiru Olanrewaju; Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on e-Media, Mr Tunde Muraina; and Commissioner for Education, Prof. Joseph Olowofela, during presentation of Best Media Practitioner of the Year Award to Arulogun by the Information Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • From left: Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya; Deputy Postmaster-General, Engineering and Technical Services, NIPOST, Mr Joseph Uwabor; and the Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, at the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) being received by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and IDP, Sadiya Umar-Farouq at the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau presenting the 2017 Appropriation Bill to Plateau House of Assembly in Jos on Tuesday 
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L) welcoming the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of heads of parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Gwagwalada in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo (M) introducing a member of his delegation, Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta to President Muhammadu Buhari during their maiden visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo addressing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, protesting against Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Youth and Sport s Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, during the Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz; Guest Speaker and Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration, Enira Krdzalic; and others, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Controller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Babandade Mohammed; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Clerk of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Ayuba Gongu; Gov. Simon Lalong and Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi, during the presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly by Gov. Lalong, in Jos on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday  

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Gov. Nyesom Wike
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth Tackling Corruption Together Conference in the United Kingdom on May 11, 2016.
Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Governor presents N365b budget for 2017