Buhari President tells Nigerians not to worry about him

Buhari has been away from Nigeria since January 19, when he left the country for a 10-day medical vacation in London.

(Punch)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that there’s no cause for worry over his health.

President Buhari also thanked Nigerians for wishing him well and praying for him.

The president made the comments via a series of tweets posted by his spokesman, Garba Shehu on Tuesday, February 21.

“President @MBuhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being,” Shehu wrote.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than planned.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern,” he added.

The president was due to resume on February 6, but he wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

In the letter, he told the Senate that he would not return to Nigeria until his doctors ruled out "certain factors."

However, various government officials have assured Nigerians that the president is hale and hearty.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who visited Buhari twice in London, said that the president is in good spirits and is his usual witty self.

Saraki also said that there's no cause for alarm over Buhari's health.

