Buhari President speaks to Obasanjo from London

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, March 5, congratulated former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Buhari, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, called Obasanjo from London, where he is observing a medical vacation.

Adesina said, via a statement released on Sunday, that Buhari congratulated Obasanjo in a telephone call from London, “where he is convalescing.”

Buhari also told Obasanjo that a time like this “provides opportunity to reflect on his invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe.”

He also described the former President as “a true citizen of the world.”

“Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor – sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold,” Buhari said of Obasanjo

According to Adesina, Obasanjo wished Buhari good health, saying he “stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.”

Obasanjo said, during his birthday celebrations in Abeokuta, Ogun state, that he is not disappointed with Buhari's performance so far.

The former president also said that Buhari is strong in insurgency and anti-corruption matters but had never been sound on economy and foreign affairs.

President Buhari has been in London since January 19, when he left Nigeria for what was supposed to be a 10-day medical vacation.

The president however wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely after explaining that he could not leave London till "certain factors" were ruled out by his doctors.

However, various government officials, including Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Bukola Saraki have insisted that the president is hale and hearty.