Buhari President speaks to King Mohammed of Morocco

President Muhammadu Buhari , on Wednesday, March 1, spoke to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

According to the Presidency, King Mohammed called Buhari to thank him for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union (AU).

This was disclosed by Presidency via a series of tweets posted on Thursday, March 2.

King Mohammed VI also notified PMB of Morocco's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The two leaders further discussed the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project, the Presidency revealed.

President Buhari is currently in London for a medical vacation which started on January 19.

The president initially told the Senate that he would be away for 10 days, but on February 5, he wrote the upper legislative chamber to extend his vacation indefinitely.

The president also recently spoke to US President, Donald Trump from London.

According to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Trump invited Buhari to visit the White House at a mutually convenient date.