Buhari ‘President should face trial for war crimes,’ IPOB says

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said further that former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon must also be tried.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

Nnamdi Kanu Int’l observers to monitor IPOB leader’s trial
MASSOB ‘Only achievement of Biafra can bring peace to Nigeria,’ Group says
Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugu
Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugu
Buhari President shuns South-East security summit
Nnamdi Kanu Archbishop implores FG to grant amnesty to IPOB leader to douse tension
Obasanjo ‘Ex-President knowingly created problems for Igbos,’ MASSOB says

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must be tried for war crimes for the deaths of Biafrans from 1966 till now.

The group said further that former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon must also be tried.

IPOB made the comments via a statement released by spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement reads:

“It is crystal clear now to the whole world that IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who threatened during his last court appearance to expose the truths that will sink Nigeria has started doing so.

“By releasing the latest video showing the grand conspiracy on the part of  (Yakubu) Gowon and the British (government) to commit premeditated genocide, it is apparent that he intends to live up to his promise to sink Nigeria with hidden truths which the world does not know exist.

“The exposé will continue unabated with more compelling revelations to follow in the coming weeks. All the hidden secrets of the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Biafra during the war of genocide between 1967 and 1970 will become the most talked about topic within diplomatic circles around the world until Nigeria collapses.

“These revelations will not stop until the likes of Gowon, (President Muhammadu) Buhari and others are taken to The Hague to face trial for crimes they committed against humanity.

“Nnamdi Kanu is prepared to sink Nigeria with the truth hidden from the public that people around the world have never heard before about Nigeria and the amalgamation in 1914 by British merchants. More evidences are presently being compiled by his team of researchers in Europe that are about to explode in a very short period.”

“On the 10th of January, 2017 men and women of good conscience around the world should come and watch the court proceedings between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Director, Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against Justice Binta Nyako and her brother, the President of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

“We state categorically that IPOB family members are everywhere in the world. There is no corner of this earth you will go without finding the presence of a well organised and drilled IPOB family through the teachings of our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Buhari has begun to discover, to his horror, that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is neither MKO Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa nor Isaac Adaka Boro, all men fighting for their freedom, who were killed by the Nigerian state.

“Those advising Buhari to continue to detain Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be consumed by the fire they are now stoking. These cabals should remember the aftermath of the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand and how many millions died as a result of the First World War that followed.

ALSO READ: IPOB says its mandate is from God

“These cold-blooded killers that parade themselves as Nigerian leaders must be tried for crimes against humanity at The Hague. At IPOB, we pursue our enemies and we will keep pursuing them until they are brought to account. We will not relent until Buhari, Gowon and all those responsible for the brutal and evil mass murder of Biafrans from 1966 to date are put behind bars.”

Image
  • FIDELITY BANK AWARDS WINNERS OF GET ALERT IN MILLIONS SAVING PROMO IN ABUJA 
  • The General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Fidelity Bank PLC, Hassan Imam (R) assisted by the Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2 (L), Halilu Malabu to present a cheque of the sum of N 2 Million to Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture, during presentation of prizes to winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s ‘”Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo” in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left are winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”: Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture who won the sum of Two Million Naira; Salman Musa, a businessman who won the sum of Five Million Naira; and Rahama Tahir, a corps Doctor who won the sum of One Million Naira, during presentation of prizes in Abuja on Thursday 
  • The Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mohammed Balarabe (R) assisted by the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Adolphus Eke (L) to present a cheque of the sum of N 5 Million to Salman Musa, a businessman who won the star prize in the quarterly Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From Left: Former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Chairman of the occassion, Prof. Barth Nnaji; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (4th, L) with other dignitaries at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday  
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Editor-in-Chief, Mr Lawal Ado; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Minister of Communication Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, during the Minister’s visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Chief Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; his Enugu State counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Mr Rabi Umar; and other officials during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris; D-I-G Folunso Adebanjo and D-I-G Emma Inyang, during the inauguration of a Join Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rerun Elections, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Members of the Joint Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rivers Rerun Elections during their inauguration by the I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Treasurer, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Doosunr Iwambe; Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda; and Chairman of NAJUC, Mr Tobi Soniyi, during the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda (3rd, L); Chairman, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Mr Tobi Soniyi (4th, L); Vice Chairman of NAJUC, Wumi Obabori; and other judiciary correspondents, at the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Vice National President, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Sirajo (R) decorating Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as a Patron of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday 
  • Public Relations Officer, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Ifeoluwa Adebayo-Begun; President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Segun Olaopa; and Vice President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Ibisola Babalola, at a News Conference on the Annual General Meeting of ARD in Ibadan on Thursday  
  • Attorney General of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar inspecting Guard of Honour during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L), inaugurating the Justice Chinwendu-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and violence during the December 10, 2016 Rerun Elections in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Government functionaries during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Former Rivers State Commissioner for Powers, Mr Augustine Wokocha; Vice Chairman, Rivers State APC, Mr Peter Odike and Member, APC Rivers State, Mr Lucky Odeli, during a News Conference on the outcome of December 10, 2016 Rivers State Re-Run Election in Rivers State on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (R) receiving a copy of the Authority Newspapers from the Managing Director, Authority Newspapers Ltd, Mr Madu Onorah during his visit to the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (M) and a delegation from Authority Newspapers led by the MD, Mr Madu Onuorah during their visit to Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
    Chairman, Pinnacle Broadcast Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Director-General , National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Representative of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ahmad Bala; Director-General, Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR),Prof. Oshita Oshita and Chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Rep. Sani Zoro during a Consultative Meeting and Unveiling of the Infrastructure For Peace (I4P) Programme in Abuja on Thursday 

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns' N9bn...bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
President Buhari and Adams Oshiomhole
Oshiomhole Is ex Gov about to get a role in Buhari's cabinet?