Buhari 'President should address Nigerians via video call' - Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila believes that President Buhari's call would have addressed concerns about the his health.

  Published:
Gbajabiamila play

House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (Newsroom)

House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, says President Muhammadu Buhari should have bowed to pressure and addressed Nigerians through a live video call.

Gbajabiamila believes that the call would have addressed concerns about the President's health and prolonged stay in London.

He noted that it was better to address the nation one time as against speaking to individuals and small groups of people, in different instances, from London.

President Buhari calls Femi Adesina play

President Buhari calls Femi Adesina

(Presidency)

 

His words: “If I were in President Buhari’s shoes, I would do a video call to speak to Nigerians. I would advise him to do it, if I were in a position to advise him. But the fact that he has not done it does not mean that he is doing something wrong. People have different approaches to things.

ALSO READ: 'Northern politicians playing politics with President Buhari's health' - Group

“Don’t forget that about a week ago, Mr President spoke to a congregation in Kano state, he was audible, he was clear, and his voice was not doctored.

“But for me, on the issue of speaking to Nigerians, I would have done it differently.

"My approach would have been different, because his health issue had generated a lot of talk and concern like you said and therefore, I would wish the President would talk to everybody as opposed to talking to individuals here and there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has reaffirmed President Buhari is hale and hearty.

He said the insinuations that the President is critically ill and in the hospital are absolutely untrue.

Image

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

