Buhari President sends new list of ambassadors to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a new list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

A letter sent to the Senate, along with the list, by President Buhari was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

The Senate had, on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, rejected an earlier list of non-career ambassadors.

This was based on the recommendation of Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“I suggest we return the list of non-career ambassadors to the executive so that they can re-present it,” Sunmonu said.

“There about 200 petitions against the nominees, and we don’t even know where to start,” she added.

Buhari sent the first list of names to the Senate for confirmation and approval on Thursday, October 20.