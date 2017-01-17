Buhari President sends names of 46 ambassadors to Senate [FULL LIST]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names of 46 non-career ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.

Ahmed Lawan, the Senate leader made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday, January 17, 2016.

Here is the list of the 46 ambassadorial nominees as sent to the Senate by President Buhari.

1. Dr. Mrs Uzoma Eminike (Abia)

2. Aminu Iyawa (Adamawa)

3. Maj. Gen. Godwin (Akwa Ibom)

4. Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

5. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

6. Baba Madugu (Bauchi)

7. Brig. Gen Stanley Diriyayi (Bayelsa)

8. Prof. Stanley Ugba (Benue)

9. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno)

10. Dr. Etubom Asuquo (Cross River)

11. Engr. Frank Ofeduma (Delta)

12. Mr. Jonah Odohh (Ebonyi)

13. Uyagwe Igbe (Edo)

14. Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

15. Maj. Gen. Chris Eze (Enugu)

16. Alh. Suleiman Hassan (Gombe)

17. Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (Imo)

18. Aminu Muhammad Dalhatu (Jigawa)

19. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli (Kaduna)

20. Deborah IIiya (Kaduna)

21. Prof. D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

22. Alh. Haruna Ungogo (Kano)

23. Justice Isa Dodo (Katsina)

24. Mohammed Rimi Barade (Katsina)

25. Prof. Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

26. Prof. Y.O. Aliu (Kogi)

27. Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

28. Prof. Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

29. Justice George Adesola Oguntade (Lagos)

30. Mrs. Modupe Irele (Lagos)

31. Musa Ilu Mohammed (Nassarawa)

32. Ahmed Ibeto (Niger)

33. Suzzan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

34. Jacob Igbekele Daudu

36. Maj. Gen. Asimiyu Olaniyi (Rtd) - Oyo

37. James Dmika (Plateau)

38. Dr. Haruna Bawa Abdulahi (Plateau)

39. Orji Ngofa (Rivers)

40. Sahabi Isa Gada (Sokoto)

41. Hon. Kabir Umar (Sokoto)

42. Alh. Hassan Jika Ado (Taraba)

43. Goni Modu Zanna Baru (Yobe)

44. Alh. Garba Gajam (Zamfara)

45. Capt.Bala Mohammad Meriga (Zamfara)

46. Habis Ibrahim Ugbada (FCT)

The Senate referred the nomination list to its Committee on Foreign Affairs after it was put to a voice vote by Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate president.

The committee is expected to report back in two weeks.