Buhari President reportedly meets Oshiomhole over appointment

There are unconfirmed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had met with ex-governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole over a possible appointment in his cabinet.

Daily Trust reported that Oshiomhole visited the President, where they both met behind closed-doors inside the President's Office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Speculations that the President met with the two term ex-Governor over a possible appointment is coming following his speech when he visited Edo State in November 2016.

Buhari had reportedly said: "It will be a pity to waste his energy by him retiring. I hope there will be a higher assignment for him to do more for the nation. I congratulate the governor for his hard work; Oshiomhole is a hard working governor. We will need his services in Abuja.



"Thank you for inviting me, most especially during this time in the country. You have served two terms and you are about to leave. You deserve a place in history. I hope the APC will look for a place for you because your service for the country is far from over,” President Buhari noted,

However after his meeting with the President, Oshiomhole simply said he visited President Buhari to exchange pleasantries with Buhari for the new year.

Oshiomhole's visit to President Buhari is the first since he left office on November 12, 2016 after serving as the Governor of Edo State twice.