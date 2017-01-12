Buhari President refuses to tell Malala his plan to rescue remaining Chibok girls

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not reveal details of its plans to rescue the remaining Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity.

Buhari however assured that the government would not relent in its efforts to ensure the girls’ safe return.

The president made the comments while responding to a letter written to him by the Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai.

“Be rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls and, indeed, all others still in captivity,” Buhari wrote.

Buhari also spoke on the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls who were freed by the sect on October 13, 2016, saying that the Federal Government “has taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational and professional goals and ambitions in life.”

“They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the society is progressing well.

“The Federal Government believes that it is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their studies,” he said.

The letter was dated January 10, 2017 and signed on Buhari’s behalf by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar, was rescued around Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram’s stronghold, on January 5, 2017.

ALSO READ: BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa

The over 200 girls were abducted from Chibok on April 14, 2014, more than 1000 days ago, and most of them remain in captivity.