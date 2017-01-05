Buhari President orders IGP to curb violence in Southern Kaduna

President Buhari has ordered security agencies to take decisive measures to bring an end to the recurring acts of violence in the southern part of Kaduna State.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter)

In Abuja FG redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to take decisive measures to bring an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.

According to the statement, the Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to  carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)  to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

Shehu said, “These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

“The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

“President Buhari has, once again,  sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence."

Image
  • Wife of the Rivers Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (R) carring Baby of the year, baby Egba Jeremiah with Mother of the baby, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah during the her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.   
  • From left: Principal Public Officer, National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Aishat Yakubu; Chief Statistician of NPC, Mr Ayodele George; State Director of the NPC, Mrs Olushola Oshideko at the Presentation birth certificate to the Mother of the New Born Baby, Mrs Aderonke Akande and her Husband, Mr Olumide Akande during the official visit of the NPC to Lagos-Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • From left: Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Asabe Hamma; Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed; and mother of the first baby of the Year, Mrs Maryam Usman during the commissioner visit to specialist Hospital in Bauchi on Monday   
  • A empty road of Herbert Macaulay way during the new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Traders selling Onions at Nyanya market in Abuja on Monday   
  • Girls hawking ground-nuts in Abuja on Monday   
  • Holiday makers boarding at a bus stop to travel back to their station after the New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday   
  • Travellers boarding a taxi at Zuba park after the New Year holiday in Abuja on Monday    
  • Jawara dancers performing during an outing recently in Nasarawa state.   
  • Young men celebrating the New Year at Imiringi town in Obgia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday   
  • A partially empty township road during the New Year holiday in Minna, Niger capital on Monday    
  • Some Children of Cathedral of St. Michael, during the New Year Church Service in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year, Samson, delivered at General Hospital Badagry in Lagos on Sunday (1/1/17). The baby was delivered at 12.01. A.M   
  • Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (l), with the First Baby of the year in to General Hospital Badagry, Samson, and presenting a gift to the mother, Mrs Grace Samson, during her Goodwill Visit to General Hospitals to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Lagos-State Commissioner for Health,Dr. Jide Idris (3rd l); Wife of Governor of Lagos-State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd r); Mother of the first Baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande and Her Husband, Mr Olumide, during Goodwill Visit of the wife of the Governor to Lagos to the Island Maternity Hospital to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaying their Christmas gift items during the visit of the September 20 foundation, a private Initiative of Abayomi Awobokun to Garku IDP Camp in Mararaba,Nyanyan, in Abuja.   
  • Goc 6 Div. Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kamisu Abdulkarim, Presenting, arms and ammunition recovered, during A “Cleanup Operation” on Cultist And Militant camps in Omoku Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church, Gwagwalada in Abuja, putting incense inside the fire and to warm themselves, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church Gwagwalada in Abuja, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Procession at the New year Church Service at the Cathedral of St James the Great Oke Bola in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Cathedral of St. Michael Choirs, during the New Year Church Service In Kaduna on Sunday   
  • Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Agjole Abeh; I-G Ibrahim Idris and District Head of Goska, Mr Moses Barde, during the visit of I-G and his Team to the crises affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From left: District head of Dangoma, Alhaji Alhassan Saidu; I-G Ibrahim Idris, and D-I-G operations, Habila Joshak, during the visit of I-G and his team to the affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From Left: Bishop of Tinubu, Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His eminence, Samuel Uche; Secretary of conference, Rt. Rev. Micheal Akinwale, and Bishop of Evangelism, Rt. Rev. Edoka Amuta, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • From Left: Legal Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Folasade Adetiba, provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, Diocesan, Most Rev. Dr Adebola Ademowo, and Deputy Registrar, Segun Ajayi, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year with the mother, Mrs Nafisat Lawal-Bello, at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Sunday (1/1/17). The Baby was delivered at 12.29.A.M.   
  • First Baby of the year at university college hospital in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu (L), distributing food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), during his visit to their camps in Abuja   
  • From left: Celebrant and Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Asita O. Asita and Sen. Magnus Abe, during the 46th birthday celebration of th Director General of NIMASA in Port Harcourt at the weekend.   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

