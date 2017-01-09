Buhari President mourns late Niger governor, Kure

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the family of late Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure.

Buhari expressed his sympathies via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday, January 9, 2017.

President Buhari commiserated with wife of the deceased, Senator Zaynab Kure and her children as well as all the Kure family and the Nupe people on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

He described the late Kure as a “vibrant political leader who was a great promoter of peaceful co-existence, development and the unity of the Nigerian state throughout his life.”

Buhari also paid tribute to Kure’s “unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolized by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.”

The president prayed that the Almighty Allah receive Kure’s soul and comfort all those mourning him.

Kure died on Sunday, January 8, 2016, in a German hospital at the age of 60.