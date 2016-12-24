Home > Local >

Buhari :  President may name new EFCC Chairman in January - Report

The report, which cited a government source, said the president is not likely to further push the Senate for Magu's confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari is already shopping for a replacement for the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, Daily Post reports.

The report, which cited a government source, said the president is not likely to further push the Senate for Magu's confirmation as the substantive EFCC Chairman.

It was learnt that Buhari is uncomfortable with allowing someone that has been indicted in questionable dealings to lead his anti-corruption war.

According to the source, a replacement may be named in January.

"Anyone who knows PMB knows he highly regards DG of the DSS (Lawal Daura) and he is not likely to overlook a report prepared by his confidant," the source said.

"Magu himself did not help his case. How could someone awaiting confirmation make comment like he will never lobby the Senate for confirmation?

"Lobbying happens everywhere in the world. It is a recognized as a legitimate channel of communication. Perhaps Magu thought he was doing so well that PMB will fight the Senate for him. But have proven otherwise.

"The budget is at stake; PMB is trying to take loan and needs approval; these and other pending issues will not make the presidency fight the Senate over one person.

"Again, you will recall that an anti-corruption award was given to Ike Ekweremadu by EFCC, Magu authorized a statement that said something like EFCC doesn’t give award corrupt people.

"How could Magu openly attack the second in command of the Nigerian Senate and thinks that person and his colleagues will confirm him.

"People should stop thinking they are the only ones who can do a particular job. Many better hands are out there.

"On the other hand, the impending probe of former governors in the Senate played a role in the rejection. Although Magu could not have stopped them, he could have spoken less of going after them. They actually formed a block against the confirmation.

"This is a lesson to people. When your work is the type that put you against people, watch your tongue, at least until you get power. Magu said many things ordinary Nigerians wanted to hear, not what powerful Nigerians wanted to hear",  the source added.

The Senate had last week rejected Magu's nomination based on a security report submitted against him by the DSS.

He was accused of corruption in the report.

 

