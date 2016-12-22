Home > Local >

Buhari :  President launches DSO in Abuja, residents to enjoy 30 free channels

The DSO launch in Abuja signals the commencement of full switchover from analogue to digital broadcasting in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Digital Switch Over (DSO) from analogue broadcasting at Mpape Hill in Abuja.

What this implies is that residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would now enjoy 30 free channels with the aid of a set-top-box.

The switch is coming after several unsuccessful attempts by previous administrations to migrate from analogue to digital broadcasting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who represented his principal at the event said the switch would also create jobs for Nigeria's teeming unemployed population and boost economic activities in the country.

Yemi Osinbajo play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja

 

He said: "Digitization will create jobs in the area of content and software development, provide the platform for film producers and musicians to release their productions directly to households. This will of course substantially cut off piracy. 

"Local industry is already experiencing a boost from the new vista in digital economy, with several indigenous companies now manufacturing Set-Top-Boxes.

"It would liberalize access to and increase the versatility of media information.  Interactive programming, two-way data exchanges, mobile reception of video, internet and multimedia data will open up. The opportunities that this will provide are only limited by the imagination. Advertising, formal education, sales and marketing are obvious low hanging fruits," he added.

Lai Mohammed play

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Culture and Tourism

 

In his remarks, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed said the switch would enhance free and easy access to government and public information, current affairs a world class electronic programme guide that will make television viewing an unbeatable experience.

The Abuja, Thursday, December 22, 2016 launch doubles the 15-channels pilot which took place in Jos in April.

The project is expected to spread across the six geopolitical zones before the July 2017 for full digital switchover deadline by the International Telecommunication Union.

