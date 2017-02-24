Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sources

Sources in London have confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is alive but very ill and may not come back to Nigeria anytime soon.

A source told Guardian that President Buhari attended prayers at a mosque in London last Friday.

“The man is alive, but not okay. He is very ill. He is probably not going home soon," the source said.

“He went for prayers on Friday. I saw about four cars leaving Abuja House. Maybe that was him.

"For Buhari to have attended the mosque indicates that he is not dead and that though he may be sick, he is getting well," the source added.

Another source noted that: “he (President Buhari) comes out in the evenings, but is very ill.”

Asked if by “outside” he meant the front of the house, the source shook his head to the contrary, to indicate the back of the house.

One of the president’s men came towards the gate around 5:07 p.m, beckoning to the reporter to “come.”

He then asked: “Are you interested in your president dying?”

When the reporter said; “no and that is why we are here to seek the truth," the president's aide then said: "If you want your president dead, you will be disappointed. The president is hale and hearty. He will be returning soon.”

The aide was said to have rained abuse on the reporter before walking back inside.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to continue praying for President Muhammadu Buhari until he returns to the country hale and hearty.

This is contained in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant Media and made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.