Buhari President hosts West African Leaders in Abuja on Monday

Shehu said the meeting was in furtherance of Buhari’s mandate as mediator in the political impasse in The Gambia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari play

President Buhari

(lindaikejisblog)

Buhari Lawmaker lauds President’s resolve to pay ex-militants’s stipends
Dave Umahi Ebonyi Governor hails Buhari for routing Boko Haram from Sambisa forest
Reno omokri Welcome to President Buhari’s new, improved Nigeria – GEJ's ex-aide writes
Buhari President attends inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana [PHOTOS]
Sule Lamido Buhari should focus on governance and stop blaming PDP – Ex-Governor says
Budget Padding Lawmaker blames civil servants for corruption
Buhari President re-assures Nigerians of Chibok girls return
Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants say

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host four West African leaders to a meeting aimed at averting violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the meeting was in furtherance of Buhari’s mandate as mediator in the political impasse in The Gambia.

Shehu said the meeting in Abuja followed the one in Accra on the sidelines of the inauguration of that country’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Saturday.

He maintained that the Accra’s meeting expressed the readiness of the leaders of the sub-region to continue the pursuit of dialogue with the leaders of The Gambia.

“The Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting,’’ he said.

Shehu said Buhari and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama, as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow.

They are also expected to ensure a peaceful handover of power on Jan. 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders had visited Banjul, the Capital of The Gambia, to meet with President Yahya Jammeh, who lost the country’s presidential election held on Dec. 1, 2016.

Buhari and ECOWAS leaders, who met with Jammeh, The Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow and other stakeholders, insisted on the sanctity of the electoral process, and respect for the wishes of the people.

Jammeh had conceded defeat in the election, after a 22-year rule, but recanted a week later, asking for fresh polls to be conducted by a “god-fearing and independent electoral commission.’’

Jammeh, who initially closed down the country’s electoral commission, has directed its reopening as he appointed new foreign Supreme Court judges likely to preside over his appeal against the presidential election result.

The supreme court will be hearing on Jan. 10 of Jammeh’s challenge to the result that elected his rival Adama Barrow.

One of the outcomes of the just-concluded ECOWAS Summit held on Dec. 17 in Abuja was the decision to designate Buhari as the Mediator for The Gambia with Mr John Mahama, the outgone President of Ghana, as Co-Mediator.

ALSO READ: Buhari re-assures Nigerians of Chibok girls return

Others are: “Upholding the result of the Presidential election held on Dec. 1, 2016 and ensuring that the President-elect is sworn into office on Jan. 19, 2017, in conformity with the constitution of the country.’’

The summit also gave the terms of reference to include ensuring the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow, the political leaders and the entire population.

Image
  • Fosla Academy Secondary School midfielder, Emmanuel Peter (10), in a contest with his Opponent from Government Secondary School, Tudunwada, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Deputy Director Co-curricular Activities, FCT Sport Council, Ms Victoria George (L), presenting the winner’s trophy to the Captain of Fosla Academy, Abdullahi Ganiyu, during the FCT Principal Cup Final in Abuja on Tuesday (30/11/16). With them at the middle is principal, Fosla Academy Secondary School , Mrs Ebhodaghe Josphine. Fosla Academy won GSS Tudunwada by 4 – 2.   
  • From left: Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. John Enoh; a member of the Committee, Sen. Hope Uzodimma; and Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler (R), during the Senate Committee’s Oversight visit to FIRS’ new Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • From left: Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman; representative of the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Stanley Agwara; and Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Country Director, International Republican Institute, Mr Emeka Diru (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Hamza Liman, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) received by Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nuhu Gidado, during the Governor’s arrival from Czech Republic at the Bauchi International Airport on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mr Jibreel Balongshi (R), presenting a certificate of participation to the Counsellorship Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NPC), Mr Sidiku Emmanuel, during the Garki Ward Election Political Debate organized by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT Chapter, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/11/16). With them on the left is Chairman of IPAC, FCT Chapter, Comrade Joseph Ndirang.   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (L) and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during the visit of the Governor-Elect and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola to Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Representative of the Minister of Sports, Dr Steve Olarinoye; Chairman of the occasion, Mr Fatai Adesina; former National Coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde; and former Secretary-General, Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, at the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Sports Summit with the theme: Sports a Tool for Economic Diversification and Youth Engagement, held in Ibadan on Wednesday   
  • Governor-Elect for Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu with the Deputy Governor-Elect, Mr Ajayi Agboola arriving the Presidential Villa for a Meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Secretary to Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba addressing newsmen during the commencement of the test running of the 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Jacob Ajani; Chief of Administration, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; and Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Adm. Andrew Odeh, at a News Conference on the Chief of Naval Staff’s 2016 Sea Exercise in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Gov. Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa (M)eating with students of Government Secondary School, Fufore, during his visit to the school on Wednesday   
  • Some athletes and coaches protest over postponement of National Sports Festival in Lagos on Wednesday   
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Mohammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma (L) with Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (R) interacting with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • A pensioner being attended to by officials of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during an ongoing verification exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L) exchanging pleasantries with some pensioners during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • Form left: Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba; Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor; and Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla of Adamawa, during the on-going Pension Verification Exercise in Yola on Wednesday   
  • The N3.8 billion 38MWs Sokoto State Independent Power Project test- running in Sokoto on Wednesday   
  • A Nurse of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) examining the Blood Pressure of a driver during the inauguration of the 2016 FRSC Ember Month Campaign in Benin, Edo, on Wednesday    
  • Members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the All 2016 Delegates Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday    
  • from left: Chairman of Enugu State House of Assembly’s Committee on Health, Dr EmekaOgbuabor; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo; Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Sam Ngwu; and Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Chapter, Dr CajetanOnyedum, during NMA Enugu Chapter’s 2016 Physicians' Week Lecture in Enugu    

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Abdukadir Kure Ex-Governor defined governance in Niger – Senate