Buhari President did not remove Babachir Lawal from presidential board

President Muhammadu Buhari has not removed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of Federal Government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Earlier reports had it that Lawal had been removed from the committee and replaced with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The claim was however denied by a presidency source who spoke to Punch.

“To say that he (the SGF) had been removed as the chairman of the committee constituting federal boards is not true and is uncharitable,” a source said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in corroboration, also said, “It is not true that the SGF has been removed from the committee.”

Lawal is currently being investigated for fraud after he was alleged to have mismanaged funds meant for the care of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East.