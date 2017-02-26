Buhari President condoles with Emir of Katsina over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in London originated a telephone call to condole with the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, over the death of his mother, Hajia Aminatu Mai Babban Daki.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari condoled with the traditional ruler, urging him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.

“Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul,” the President said.

Hajia Aminatu, who died on Saturday, was survived by nine children, and has been buried according to Muslim rites.

It would be recalled that President Buhari, who is on extended medical vacation in the United Kingdom, had made similar telephone call from London, to condole with Dr Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, over the death of his wife, Tasallah.

