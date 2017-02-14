Buhari President condoles with Adamu Fika over wife’s death

Barely 24 hours after his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump of the U.S., President Muhammadu Buhari has originated another telephone call from London, to condole with Dr Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, over the death of his wife, Tasallah.

This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

Shehu said the president expressed his sadness over the death of Hajiya Tasallah Fika, the wife of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Adamu Fika.

“In a telephone call from London to the bereaved Wazirin, the president said the loss of such a devoted wife of many years was particularly a painful and challenging moment in the life of any husband.’’

Buhari explained that as a family man himself, he understood the depth of pain Dr Fika was going through at this time “having lost a great and invaluable companion of many years.’’

The president noted that the deceased was one of the “most devoted wives who was the pride of the nuclear family.”

While praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in peace, the president also wished Fika the fortitude to bear this enormous loss.