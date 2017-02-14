Buhari President condoles with Adamu Fika over wife’s death

The president explained that as a family man himself, he understood the depth of pain Dr Fika was going through.

  • Published:
play

Osinbajo FG releases N844bn to give one meal a day to one million school children
Buhari ‘President will be back soon because he misses Nigerians,’ Spokesman says
Buhari 5 important things Trump said during phone conversation with President
Fayose Governor seeks solution to Fulani herdsmen menace
Amina Mohammed Deputy UN Secretary-General pledges to prioritise Nigeria’s development at UN
Buhari Group says Southwest APC politicians have been undermining President
Buhari ‘People forged President’s signature to sell $19M crude oil in China,’ Lawmaker claims [VIDEO]
Buhari 3 things you should know about President’s planned talk with Trump

Barely 24 hours after his telephone conversation with President Donald Trump of the U.S., President Muhammadu Buhari has originated another telephone call from London, to condole with Dr Adamu Fika, Wazirin Fika, over the death of his wife, Tasallah.

This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

Shehu said the president expressed his sadness over the death of Hajiya Tasallah Fika, the wife of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Adamu Fika.

“In a telephone call from London to the bereaved Wazirin, the president said the loss of such a devoted wife of many years was particularly a painful and challenging moment in the life of any husband.’’

Buhari explained that as a family man himself, he understood the depth of pain Dr Fika was going through at this time “having lost a great and invaluable companion of many years.’’

The president noted that the deceased was one of the “most devoted wives who was the pride of the nuclear family.”

While praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in peace, the president also wished Fika the fortitude to bear this enormous loss.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Travel Warning U.S Department of State issues new directive to citizens...bullet
2 Buhari Donald Trump to speak with Nigerian President today, February 13bullet
3 Buhari ‘President’s time is up,’ Olabayo saysbullet

Local

#StopTheSoot has become a hashtag on Twitter
In Port Harcourt 'Strange black soot' blankets Nigeria's oil hub
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo FG releases N844bn to give one meal a day to one million school children
President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari ‘President will be back soon because he misses Nigerians,’ Spokesman says
Babatunde Fashola in a file photo in Lagos REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Fashola ‘I won’t want to pay bills if I don’t have electricity,’ Minister says