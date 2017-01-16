Buhari President condemns bomb attack on University of Maiduguri

Buhari blamed the attack on Boko Haram which he described as “a godless group with no true understanding of Islam.”
Two suicide bombers attacked the institution at about 6am killing 4 people and injuring 17 others.
President Buhari blamed the attack on terrorist group, Boko Haram which he described as “a godless group with no true understanding of Islam.”
“I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on the University of Maiduguri this morning,” the president said via Twitter.
“My heartfelt condolences go to the University Community, the families of the victims, and the Govt and people of Borno State.
“Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws.
“Once again, my condolences to the families of the victims. And I wish the injured speedy & full recovery. Nigeria will triumph over terror!” he added.
One of the victims has been identified as as the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University, Professor Aliyu Usman Mani.