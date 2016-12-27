Buhari :  President can’t talk about everything – Femi Adesina

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot address every single security issue in the country.

Adesina made the comment during an interview after being asked why Buhari had not made any comments about the killings in southern Kaduna.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” Adesina said during an appearance on Channels TV.

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer, he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it. When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates.

“And he has said it before – even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally. The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments,” he added.

The crisis in Southern Kaduna has led the government to declare 24-hour curfews in the affected areas.