Home > Local >

Buhari :  President can’t talk about everything – Femi Adesina

Buhari President can’t talk about everything – Femi Adesina

Adesina made the comment during an interview after being asked why Buhari had not made any comments about the killings in southern Kaduna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty)

Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kaduna
Jibrin Buhari should refuse to be blackmailed - Lawmaker
Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 50th birthday
Niger Delta Buhari wants militants to sit down and talk with him
Buhari ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says
Boko Haram President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina
Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to government
Fayose ‘Buhari’s government has no direction,’ Governor says

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot address every single security issue in the country.

Adesina made the comment during an interview after being asked why Buhari had not made any comments about the killings in southern Kaduna.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” Adesina said during an appearance on Channels TV.

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer, he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it. When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates.

“And he has said it before – even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally. The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments,” he added.

ALSO READ: Fayose says Buhari’s government has damaged the economy

The crisis in Southern Kaduna has led the government to declare 24-hour curfews in the affected areas.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd, R) introducing members of his cabinet to the visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at the Presidential Villa IN Abuja 
  • Visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (R) introducing members of her delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd, R), during her visit to the Presidential villa in Abuja  
  • President Muhammdu Buhari (R) welcoming the visiting Liberian President, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the Presidential Villa in Abuja  
  • Arugu masquerades from Bayelsa performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Ogalama masquerades from Doma in Nasarawa performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • A solo masquerade from the FCT performing during the Masquerade Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja  
  • Clowns playing with children during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Bayelsa contingent performing during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Students of St. Aloysius Basic School, Area 3, Garki performing a cultural dance during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja. 
  • Students of Junior Secondary School, Karu performing a cultural dance during the Children Fiesta at the Abuja Carnival in Abuja 
  • Commissioner for Education in Anambra, Prof. Kate Omenugha (3rd L); Former Governor of Abia, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu (5th, L); The Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chidi Isizoh (M); Former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh (5th, R); and other diginitaries after the Holy Mass before a lecture delivered by the former Governor to Students at the Holy Family on Sunday 
  • From left: Miss Kanekalon 2015, Esther Chukwujekwu; Producer of Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016, Mr Ben Okafor; and one of the Judges, Vivian Okoro, at the Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016 in Lagos  
  • A cross-section of contestants at the Nigeria Cultural Queen Pageant 2016 in Lagos  
  • From left: President, Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Luqman Ogunjimi; Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Victor Akinmoladun; and his deputy, Dr Clement Okolo, at the Opening of an Annual General Meeting of Association of Resident Doctors, UCH Branch in Ibadan 
  • Volunteers and participants at the International Volunteers Day themed: Global Applause - Giving Volunteers a Hand, held at American Corner in Ibadan 
  • The Chairman, Judicial Inquiry Commission, Justice Stephen Adah (R) presenting the committee’s reports to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau during the official presentation ceremony in Jos 
  • From left: President of Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN), Mr Daniel Okafor; Coordinator of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr Rose Gidado; Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency, Prof. Lucy Ogbadu; and Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency, Mr Rufus Edegba, during a Sensitisation Seminar on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Abuja 
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen Olanrewaju Tejuoso; and Lead Health Specialist, Nutrition and Population Global Practice, Meera Shekar during a high level policy dialogue on nutrition in Nigeria on Monday 
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso welcoming the representative of the President, Sen Chris Ngige to the high level policy dialogue on nutrition in Nigeria on Monday  
  • From left: Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mr Sadeeq Omar; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Phylis Nwokedi and the Director of Training and Development, NCWD, Princess Jummai Idonije during the presentation of certificates to Female Artisans in Abuja on Monday 
  • A cross-section of Graduating students at the presentation of certificates to female artisans organised by National Centre for Women Development(NCWD) in Abuja  
  • From left: Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex; Chairman, Senate Committe on Air Force, Sen. Duro Faseyi; former Governor of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje; representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Amb. Danjuma Sheni; and Nigerian Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Handing Over and Induction Ceremony of the Super Mushshak Aircraft presented by Pakistani Air Force to Nigerian Air Force, in Kaduna 
  • . Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistani Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman (R) handing over documents on the Super Mushshak Aircraft from his Force to the Chief of Air Staff of Nigeria, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the ceremony in Kaduna 
  • Managing Editor, Afrikanwatchnews, Victor Mfon; chairman of the day, Managing Director, Tatisam Nigeria Limited, Opoola Taiwo; Award recipient AND past District Governor, Lions Club International, Anthony Adedoyin; and Editor-in-Chief, Afrikanwathnews, Mark Orgu, at the Presentation of Double Award to Anthony Adedoyin and others as the Afrikanwatchnews Man and Philanthropist of the Year 2016, in Lagos  
  • Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe (L), Addressing a News Conference on the Re- Accreditation of NHRC To 'A' Status by International coordinating body of International Human Rights Institutions under the United Nations Systems in Abuja on Monday (5/12/16). With him is the Deputy Director, Protection and Investigation, NHRC, Mr Lambert Oparah 
  • A Petitioner on alleged politically motivated murder case in Benue, Mr Timothy Akaater (L), submitting his petition to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Bem Angwe in Abuja 
  • Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh (R), with the Minister of State, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri, during a News Conference on Huge Grains Export and Fear of Famine in the Country, in Abuja  
  • Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh (6th, R); the Minister of State, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri (7th, R), with members of the ministry’s Press Corps, during a News Conference on Huge Grains Export and Fear of Famine in the Country, in Abuja 
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of Head of Civil Service (OHCS), Mr Ogbonnaya Innocent; A Staff of Brains and Hammer Estate Developer, Ifeoma Okoye; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chairman, Brains and Hammer Estate Developer, Mr Adebola Sheidu; and the Permanent Secretary Common Services office, OHCS, Mr Sky Adelakun during a visit of Brains and Hammer Estate Developer to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accountsbullet

Local

Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed ‘The worst of Boko Haram is over,’ Minister says
Released Chibok girls
Chibok Girls Governor Shettima spends Boxing day with freed girls
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
Fayose Fayemi says governor’s negative prophecies are for himself
Aisha Buhari
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troops