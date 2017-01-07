Buhari President attends inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana [PHOTOS]

President Buhari was part of the dignitaries that graced the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The ceremony took at the Black Star Square, Ghana on Saturday, January 7, 2017,amidst fun fare and jubilations.

The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer took the oath of office at a ceremony in front of more than 6,000 guests and a roaring crowd.

The Ghanaian President also promised to stamp out government corruption and kickstart the private sector.

The new president underlined his campaign promise to support entrepreneurs and attract investors to the country, which has suffered from lacklustre growth in recent years.