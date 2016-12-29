Home > Local >

Buhari :  President assures Guinea-Bissau's PM of support

Buhari President assures Guinea-Bissau's PM of support

President Buhari has urged leaders to work hard to reach a lasting solution to the political crisis in the Guinea Bissau while assuring the president of his support to end issues.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

In Lagos Government reassures Lagosians of the supply of Lake Rice
Buhari FG to purchase cars for former presidents in 2017
Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks
Buhari President meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Embalo
Niger Delta Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari
Buhari Nigeria will not let you down - President assures Guinea-Bissau
Niger Delta Militants Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge
Sambisa Has Fallen Please report fleeing Boko Haram fighters to authorities
Abdulmumin Jibrin Lawmaker denies sneaking out of UK
Chibok Girls Parents allege that security operatives are stopping them from seeing their daughters

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he would do his best to ensure that the country did not relapse into crisis.

The President gave the assurance when he received the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umaro El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the State House, Abuja.

The President expressed satisfaction with the gradual return of normalcy to the West African country.

While assuring the visiting Prime Minister of Nigeria’s continued support for political stability in Guinea Bissau, Buhari urged the leaders to work hard to reach a lasting solution to the political crisis in the country.

The President congratulated the new Prime Minister on his appointment and urged him to put the interest of the country and its people ahead of everything else.

Sissoco-Embalo described President Buhari as his role model, adding that his country would continue to thank the government and people of Nigeria for standing by them in their moment of crisis.

He also pledged his country’s commitment to improved ties with Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015, following the removal of Prime Minister Domingos Pereira by the country’s President Jose Vaz.

Vaz replaced Pereira with 44-year old Embalo, retired general who had served in previous administrations.

NAN also recalls that ECOWAS leaders at their just concluded 50th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Abuja, took note of the political misunderstanding in Guinea-Bissau.

They reaffirmed their deep concern over the protracted political and institutional crisis due to the inability of political stakeholders to reach a lasting and consensual solution. 

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

APC
In Edo Police declare war on cultism
A train accident (This picture is for illustrative purposes).
In Kaduna Train crashes into trailer
Aminu Tambuwal
Tambuwal Gov to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries in Sokoto
FRSC boss, Boboye Oyeyemi
FRSC Agency records 187 deaths in 289 crashes during Xmas