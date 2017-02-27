Buhari Presidency assents to 22 House of Reps Bills

The Presidency has assented to 22 House of Representatives bills since the beginning of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Of the 25 non-budget related bills assented to by the Presidency, 22 emanated from the House committee charged with the responsibility of reviewing obsolete laws and updating the nation's statutes books, Speaker Yakubu Dogara revealed this in a statement on his website.

The committee, comprising of erudite scholars and renowned legal luminaries, was set up by Dogara in August 2015.

In December 2015, the House passed a record 130 bills through first reading, with another 100 bills introduced in one sitting a few months after.

This earned Dogara recognition from the Royal Commonwealth Society of Nigeria.

The statement added that as at January 2017, the House has passed not fewer than 150 bills; all of which have been transmitted to Senate for concurrence.