Buhari Our President is ill, deal with it

Those who say President Buhari is hale and hearty should at least fear God. Our President is ill.

President Buhari receives Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara play

(Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari's latest letter to the national assembly, should erase all doubts concerning the state of his health.

In his letter to the lawmakers, the nation's number one citizen who has been away from the country since January 19, 2017, intimated that he's "extending" his "leave" for the umpteenth time.

Indefinitely.

“During my leave I took the opportunity to have routine checkups and consult my long standing doctors in London", the President wrote.

"In the course of the routine examinations, certain tests results indicated the need for a course of medications and further appointments rescheduled for next week.

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at the Abuja House in London on February 9, 2017. play

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at the Abuja House in London on February 9, 2017.

(Twitter/NGRPresident)

 

“I am therefore notifying the distinguished senate that I am extending my leave until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out.

“In the circumstances, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would continue to act on my behalf.”

On the same day he wrote to the national assembly, Buhari also informed Nigerians that he needs a "longer period of rest" in the U.K.

The President spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement reads as follows:

“President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

play VP Osinbajo (left) has been standing in for ailing Buhari (Punch)

 

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

The official government line has been that the President is "hale and hearty".

That phrase should hopefully be buried today.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Buhari's sister Hajiya Rakiya, spokespersons Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina and just about every federal government talking head out there, has told us that Buhari is "hale and hearty".

No, he's not.

Our President is ill.

And there's nothing wrong with taken ill. It's nothing to be ashamed of.

We all fall ill.

Why conceal it, though, and make it sound like the President is immune from a failing health? Why deploy spin doctors and use photo-ops to make it look like the President is in fine spirits and rude health?

President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(The News)

 

The President is on the wrong side of 70.

At that advanced age, your body caves in more than most. You are susceptible to all kinds of ailments. It's almost a given.

A President who just informed his compatriots that "tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating" him "staying longer than originally planned,”  isn't "hale and hearty".

A President who just told the Senate that he's extending his leave "until the doctors are satisfied that certain factors are ruled out", isn't "hale and hearty".

"Certain factors" as used here by the President, could mean anything from common cold to common cancer.

A President who has been undergoing tests after tests with Doctors, isn't "hale and hearty".

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, Senate President Bukola Saraki, leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan during their courtesy call to President Buhari, in London play

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, Senate President Bukola Saraki, leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan during their courtesy call to President Buhari, in London

(Presidency)

 

A President who has been scheduled to have further tests and appointments with Doctors in the coming weeks, isn't hale and hearty.

As humans, we are due our bouts of illness now and again. The President of a nation is no exception.

The question in the coming days would be, whether this President is in the best physical frame to continue with the rigours and demands of his office.

This is wishing President Muhammadu Buhari a speedy recovery from his ailment.

Whatever that ailment is.

