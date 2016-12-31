Home > Local >

Buhari, Osinbajo :  Presidency to spend N100m on Villa's kitchen and catering equipment

In 2015 and 2016, about N325.5 million has been spent on both President Buhari and VP Osinbajo's catering and kitchen equipment.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Despite the current economic recession, the presidency has estimated the sum of N100.8 million for kitchen and catering equipment in the 2017 budget proposal which was presented to the National Assembly in December 2016.

Recall that in the 2015 budget, jointly executed by the Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari administrations, a total of N237. 4 million was allocated for kitchen items.

In 2016, President Buhari assigned N88.1 million for the recurring items.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma read copies of the details of the submitted 2016 national budget by the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria April 10, 2016 play President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma read copies of the details of the submitted 2016 national budget by the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria April 10, 2016 (REUTERS/Stringer )

 

This bring to N325.5 million the total money spent on the recurring catering and kitchen equipment between 2015 and 2016.

President Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo share separate budget for catering and kitchen equipment. This excludes the budget for food stuff for both wings of the Aso Rock Villa.

For President Buhari, N114.97 million is proposed for food stuff and catering materials, Vice president Osinbajo would to get N53.50 million.

Osinbajo’s proposed allocation is higher N16.7 million and N11.7 spent in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

Efforts to reach Garba Shehu did not yield any fruits as the presidential spokesman failed to pick his calls.

