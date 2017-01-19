Buhari Nigerians criticize President over 10-day UK vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on January 23, travel to the United Kingdom for a medical visit.

Buhari announced his plans to take a 10-day leave on Thursday, January 19, via a letter to the Senate.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away on a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office,” the letter read.

The president’s decision has however angered Nigerians who believe that the move is insensitive in light of the current problems facing the country.

Read Twiiter reactions below:

Please What Has Buhari Done That He Is Taking A Vacation.. When U Have A Curse As A President — Nego (@NegoMcjohn1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

As predicted, Buhari has been a colossal failure. This is just the beginning — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Buhari can go for his leave o. What difference would that make? Was he ever around? — 'dayo adesina (@shaenkdreams) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Buhari needs to rest after doing so much nothing. This vacation is necessary. — Butter❤ (@SheLovesArtemis) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Are we sure Buhari is in charge of this nation? Helping other 'homes' and taking a holiday while his home is untidy and hungry? — God'sFavorite (@Dr_bamz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Best believe Nigerian Presidency is a part-time job for Buhari. — TèmilOlúwa (@Temphiz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0