Buhari Lawmaker lauds President’s resolve to pay ex-militants’s stipends

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Jude Idimogu, on Sunday commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to commence the payment of outstanding stipends to the Niger-Delta ex-militants.

Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the commendation in Lagos.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that such development has become imperative for the good of the nation, saying the country and Nigerians, had suffered enough due to the unrest in the region.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had paid two out of the four months stipends owed the repentant militants in Niger Delta under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Mr Ramsey Mukoro, Leader of the Third Phase of the amnesty programme, had on Saturday said that some former agitators had received two out of the four months outstanding allowances.

Idimogu said, “This is a good development for the country to move forward.

“Whether we like it or not, peace in the Niger Delta is paramount, because it is the area that lays the golden eggs for this nation as of today.

“We should go ahead and do everything possible as a government, to maintain peace in the region, and in other places.

“We are pampering them (the region) already as a result of the 13 per cent derivation the region has, apart from the normal allocation. Let the Federal Government do more to get result.”

The lawmaker also urged the government to always try to have robust discussion with stakeholders from the region, and regard the people as stakeholders in the nation.

Idimogu said that the region had long been neglected by the government in the area of provision of road infrastructure, urging the government to commence rigorous road construction in the region.

“Crises in this region had been affecting the nation’s economy, putting the whole Nigeria in crisis. We should take care of the region.

“Let’s make them happy, and if we need to also do extra things for the people there to achieve our goals, let’s do such things.

“Nigerians are suffering because of the dwindling government revenue. We all know that without peace, no family, community and nation can progress.

“Let that region be happy by developing the place. When you make the people there happy, all these crises will die down naturally.

“Communication and dialogue solve a lot of problems. The government cannot meet every need at the same time, but communication will make people understand and stop unrest,” he said.

NAN reports that retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Office and Special Adviser to the President on Niger-Delta, recently indicated the government’s commitment to the training and empowerment of all beneficiaries listed on the programme.