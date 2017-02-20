Buhari Journalist questioned by London Police for attempting to interview President

President Buhari is believed to be staying at the Abuja House, which is the official residence of the Nigerian High commissioner to the United Kingdom.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at the Abuja House in London on February 9, 2017. play

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande at the Abuja House in London on February 9, 2017.

(Twitter/NGRPresident)

Buhari’s Health Saraki holds meeting with President in London again
Osinbajo Acting President signs 7 bills into laws
Niger Delta Militants Buhari reportedly dumps idea of military force in oil rich region
Buhari We will tell President to speak to Nigerians – Garba Shehu
Buhari Osinbajo’s achievements are President’s achievements – Garba Shehu
Osinbajo VP says Aguda House is good enough for him - Aide says
Osinbajo Acting President rejects N7bn official residence

A journalist who wanted to interview President Muhammadu Buhari in London was, on Sunday, February 19, questioned by police officers who were called by staff of the Abuja House to arrest him.

President Buhari is believed to be staying at the Abuja House, which is the official residence of the Nigerian High commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The journalist, who’s a reporter with The Guardian, told staff of the residence that he would like to see the president and possibly interview him.

However, an employee responded by telling him “As far as I’m concerned, he’s not here.”

When the journalist refused to leave, two police officers, Constables Marlett and Stock, were called in by the staff of the Abuja House to arrest him, The Guardian reports.

Instead of arresting him however, they simply asked for his name and date of birth, checked the national database and left after 20 minutes.

President Buhari has been out of the country since January 19 when he travelled to London for a 10-day medical vacation.

The president was due to resume on February 6, but he wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

In the letter, Buhari explained that he would not return till his doctors rule out “certain factors."

However, various government officials have insisted that the president is hale and hearty despite his silence since leaving Nigeria.

According to his aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari can’t be forced to speak to Nigerians if he doesn’t wish to do so.

ALSO READ: Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with Osinbajo's performance as Acting President

Adesina however admitted that even he has not been in regular contact with the president adding that he only speaks to the people around him.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
2 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than...bullet

Local

Ku dena haihuwan ʼƴaʼƴa kamar kayyayaki
Sanusi Lamido Emir of Kano wants to stop poor men from marrying more than one wife
Nigeria plans capital spending of $312 million in coming days: VP
Osinbajo Acting President rejects N7bn official residence
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari Osinbajo’s achievements are President’s achievements – Garba Shehu
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP says Aguda House is good enough for him - Aide says