Buhari Journalist questioned by London Police for attempting to interview President

A journalist who wanted to interview President Muhammadu Buhari in London was, on Sunday, February 19, questioned by police officers who were called by staff of the Abuja House to arrest him.

President Buhari is believed to be staying at the Abuja House, which is the official residence of the Nigerian High commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The journalist, who’s a reporter with The Guardian, told staff of the residence that he would like to see the president and possibly interview him.

However, an employee responded by telling him “As far as I’m concerned, he’s not here.”

When the journalist refused to leave, two police officers, Constables Marlett and Stock, were called in by the staff of the Abuja House to arrest him, The Guardian reports.

Instead of arresting him however, they simply asked for his name and date of birth, checked the national database and left after 20 minutes.

President Buhari has been out of the country since January 19 when he travelled to London for a 10-day medical vacation.

The president was due to resume on February 6, but he wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

In the letter, Buhari explained that he would not return till his doctors rule out “certain factors."

However, various government officials have insisted that the president is hale and hearty despite his silence since leaving Nigeria.

According to his aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari can’t be forced to speak to Nigerians if he doesn’t wish to do so.

ALSO READ: Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with Osinbajo's performance as Acting President

Adesina however admitted that even he has not been in regular contact with the president adding that he only speaks to the people around him.