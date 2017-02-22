Buhari ‘It’s my choice not to speak to President,’ Femi Adesina says [VIDEO]

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that he does not need to speak to the president directly to verify his health status.

Adesina also said that President Buhari’s health situation is not as bad as its being painted.

He made the comment on Wednesday, February 22, while appearing on Channels TV.

“The current health status of the president is that it is not as terrible as people make it to seem. In his own communication, he (the president) says no cause for worry,” Adesina said.

“He communicated the National Assembly and that letter of communication is in the public domain. He said I will be away till my doctors rule out certain things. Well, we do not know when he will be back, but when he is coming, he will communicate.

“It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president). All those I spoke with, his personal physician, his CD (chief detail), his domestic aide, I can tell them to take the phone to Mr President that I want to speak to him. I know Mr President, he will speak with me. But I've decided not to talk to him because I do not need that telephone conversation to authenticate the health of Mr President.

“There is enough authentication; there is one from the acting president, there is one from the Senate president and there is from the speaker of the House of Representatives and many others. So, I do not need to authenticate the status of the health of Mr President by speaking to him,” he added.

Adesina said earlier that he only communicates with those around the president and not with him directly.

He also said that Nigerians cannot force Buhari to speak to them if he doesn’t want to.