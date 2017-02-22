Buhari ‘It’s my choice not to speak to President,’ Femi Adesina says [VIDEO]

Femi Adesina also said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health situation is not as bad as its being painted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Buhari Femi Adesina doesn’t know when President will return
Buhari Our President is ill, deal with it
Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senate
Buhari It's time for President to speak to Nigerians
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
Saraki ‘Buhari hopes to be back very soon,’ Senate President says
Buhari President’s lawyer confesses to giving Justice Ademola N500K gift
Buhari Journalist questioned by London Police for attempting to interview President

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that he does not need to speak to the president directly to verify his health status.

Adesina also said that President Buhari’s health situation is not as bad as its being painted.

He made the comment on Wednesday, February 22, while appearing on Channels TV.

“The current health status of the president is that it is not as terrible as people make it to seem. In his own communication, he (the president) says no cause for worry,” Adesina said.

“He communicated the National Assembly and that letter of communication is in the public domain. He said I will be away till my doctors rule out certain things. Well, we do not know when he will be back, but when he is coming, he will communicate.

“It is a matter of my personal decision and style (that I don't talk directly to the president). All those I spoke with, his personal physician, his CD (chief detail), his domestic aide, I can tell them to take the phone to Mr President that I want to speak to him. I know Mr President, he will speak with me. But I've decided not to talk to him because I do not need that telephone conversation to authenticate the health of Mr President.

“There is enough authentication; there is one from the acting president, there is one from the Senate president and there is from the speaker of the House of Representatives and many others. So, I do not need to authenticate the status of the health of Mr President by speaking to him,” he added.

Adesina said earlier that he only communicates with those around the president and not with him directly.

ALSO READ: Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with Osinbajo's performance as Acting President

He also said that Nigerians cannot force Buhari to speak to them if he doesn’t want to.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Fact Check Garba Shehu lied, Nigeria isn't 2nd largest rice producerbullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President rejects National Lottery Bill, 3 others
 
FRSC Agency warns FCT communities of impending traffic build-up
Palm kernel
Agriculture Don urges increase in palm kernel oil production
Justice Ademola Adeniyi
In Abuja Ademola, wife, Agi file no-case-submission