Buhari 'I'm getting better,' President tells Kano Governor in telephone conversation

The conversation took place during a prayer session held at the Kano state government house.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(POOL/AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 22, assured Nigerians that his health condition has improved.

The President stated this in a three-minute telephone conversation with the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, replied "Alhamdulillah (all praise be to Allah)" when Ganduje asked "How are you feeling now, Your Excellency?"

The conversation took place while a prayer session, which was broadcast live on some radio stations, was ongoing at the Kano state government house.

It was gathered that about 300 imams and Islamic leaders from all Islamic denominations across the state attended the prayer session.

The Governor informed Buhari of the prayers, and Buhari said: "Maa shaa Allah," meaning, "God willed it."

The President added that God will accept the prayers, and extended his regards to the clerics.

Buhari has been on a medical vacation in London since January 19, 2017.

On Tuesday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the President's tests result shows that he needs more rest.

