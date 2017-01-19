Buhari ‘I’m going on a short medical vacation,’ President says

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, January 23, travel to the United Kingdom for a short medical vacation.

Buhari wrote a letter to the Senate on Thursday, January 19, to announce his decision.

The letter was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the plenary session of the upper legislative chamber.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away on a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office,” the letter read.

President also announced his decision via social media on Thursday.

“I'm traveling to the UK today on a short leave; part of my annual vacation. Back at work Feb 6. VP @ProfOsinbajo will act as President,” he tweeted.

I'm traveling to the UK today on a short leave; part of my annual vacation. Back at work Feb 6. VP @ProfOsinbajo will act as President. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari)

Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina also spoke on the trip saying that the president would perform routine medical tests in the UK.

“PMB goes to UK today on short leave. He resumes on Feb 6. While away, he will do routine medical check-ups. VP Osinbajo acts as President,” Adesina said.

PMB goes to UK today on short leave. He resumes on Feb 6. While away, he will do routine medical check-ups. VP Osinbajo acts as President. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina)

Buhari had, in June 2016, taken a 10-day trip to the UK to seek medical attention for a persistent ear infection.