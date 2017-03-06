Buhari ‘I’ll return very soon to lead Nigeria,’ President tells Governor Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 5, held a telephone conversation with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Buhari also told Bello that he is feeling fine and “all is well with him,” according to a statement released by the governor’s spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo said that Buhari and Bello spoke while the governor was returning from Abeokuta, Ogun State where he had attended the 80th birthday ceremony of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bello’s spokesman added that the conversation took place in the presence of the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ahmed Imam, and other top Kogi citizens who accompanied the governor to Abeokuta.

“He (President Muhammadu Buhari) told the governor that he is observing rest and will return very soon to Nigeria to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation," Fanwo said.

Buhari also spoke to Obasanjo and congratulated him over his birthday celebrations.

According to Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president described Obasanjo as a true citizen of the world.

Adesina also said that Obasanjo wished Buhari good health, saying he “stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.”

Obasanjo said, during his birthday celebrations in Abeokuta, Ogun state, that he is not disappointed with Buhari's performance so far.

The former president also said that Buhari is strong in insurgency and anti-corruption matters but had never been sound on economy and foreign affairs.

President Buhari has been in London since January 19, when he left Nigeria for what was supposed to be a 10-day medical vacation.

The president however wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely after explaining that he could not leave London till "certain factors" were ruled out by his doctors.

However, various government officials, including Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Bukola Saraki have insisted that the president is hale and hearty.