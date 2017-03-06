Buhari Having honest President like ours is an opportunity Nigerians should not miss – Uja

Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), said that having a honest man like President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country is an opportunity Nigerians should not miss.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Celestine Ogugua, Head Media, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Uja stressed the need for Nigerians to support President Buhari to deliver on his campaign promises and laid solid foundation for the country’s growth and development.

He said a nation like Nigeria with all the symbols of greatness can only be built to last by those who have been established on the enduring virtues of Christ.

He admonished Christians to live up to their calling in Christ and lead by example in being strategic in their reasoning and planning.

He said Nigeria is the country in the world, which still sponsors pilgrimage and so pilgrims should give back by being change agents in the country.

“I feel sad that people come on pilgrimage and when they leave here, their character is even worse.

“I want you to make up your mind that you won’t deny Jesus Christ,’’ Uja said.

The Nigerian pilgrims in a one-day Prayer Convocation for Nigeria jointly prayed for the restoration and perfection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at Mount Zion, Jerusalem.

‎‎Also in his remarks, Mr Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), called on Christians to desist from what he described as Pull Him Down Syndrome.

He also advised that they should cut off from peddling false rumors about the President’s health in the social media, adding that they should focus on pursuing their own agenda.

‎He said Christians should be more apt in decision-making that concerns the country instead of complaining about the government of the day.

Earlier, speaking on the theme: “Building a Covenant Nation’’, Pastor Seyi Malomo, Aso Rock‎ Chaplain, said Christians must use their position to build Nigeria up, not destroy it.

‎“We are praying that beginning from here, there will be a new Nigeria because when a nation is built, everyone will benefit," he said

The prayer convocation for Nigeria had pilgrims from Rivers, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Enugu states and FCT in attendance for the 2016 Pilgrimage completion.