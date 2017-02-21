Buhari Group tells President to resign so Osinbajo can take over

A human rights organization, Opinion Nigeria, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign so his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo can take over.

The group cited the president’s health and long absence as reasons why he should vacate office.

Jeff Okoroafor, the group’s president, made the comments via a petition titled: “A call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation without further ado.”

“Although there seem to be a general assumption that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is acting in the place of the president as such no vacuum is created in the system. But, we are quite aware that there are so many pending issues on the desk of Mr. President that awaits his return,” Okoroafor said.

“We cannot be operating in secrecy at the presidential level expecting the information hungry Nigerians to keep mute. We have the right to know what is happening and we are committed to a functional and operational Nigeria which is not halted for any political gains or satisfaction.

“Based on this, we call for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari quoting his health as the reason to fully function as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, followed swiftly with the immediate confirmation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a substantive President of the country.

“We hope that this petition will reach deserving authorities in good faith, understanding that the urgency of this request is born out of the desire to salvage the country from total collapse. We pray and urge that this letter will be treated without prejudice or sentiment from whatever sphere of reasoning.

“As the days on vacation recede, Nigerians yearn insistently to know the circumstances surrounding the president’s seemingly emergency exit from the country. It is ponderous to put on record that this so-called all important vacation was coming at a point when the country’s economy was demanding the innovation or yet still budgetary intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of many Nigerians,” he added.

President Buhari has been out of Nigeria since January 19 when he left the country for a 10-day medical vacation in London.

The president subsequently wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

However, various government officials have assured Nigerians that Buhari is hale and hearty.