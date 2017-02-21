Buhari Group tells President to resign so Osinbajo can take over

The group cited the president’s health and long absence as reasons why he should vacate office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Daily Post)

Buhari President needs longer period of rest
Niger Delta Buhari orders Army to return Tompolo’s golden sword
Buhari 'Mr President inspires Osinbajo,' - Presidency
Buhari 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President
Buhari Saraki to read 2 letters from President as Senate resumes on February 21
El-Rufai ‘I’m not part of Aso Rock cabal,’ Governor says
Buhari It's time for President to speak to Nigerians
Buhari President's health sparks fresh debate on Nigeria's leadership
Fact Check Garba Shehu lied, Nigeria isn't 2nd largest rice producer
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says

A human rights organization, Opinion Nigeria, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign so his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo can take over.

The group cited the president’s health and long absence as reasons why he should vacate office.

Jeff Okoroafor, the group’s president, made the comments via a petition titled: “A call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation without further ado.”

“Although there seem to be a general assumption that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is acting in the place of the president as such no vacuum is created in the system. But, we are quite aware that there are so many pending issues on the desk of Mr. President that awaits his return,” Okoroafor said.

“We cannot be operating in secrecy at the presidential level expecting the information hungry Nigerians to keep mute. We have the right to know what is happening and we are committed to a functional and operational Nigeria which is not halted for any political gains or satisfaction.

“Based on this, we call for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari quoting his health as the reason to fully function as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, followed swiftly with the immediate confirmation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a substantive President of the country.

“We hope that this petition will reach deserving authorities in good faith, understanding that the urgency of this request is born out of the desire to salvage the country from total collapse. We pray and urge that this letter will be treated without prejudice or sentiment from whatever sphere of reasoning.

“As the days on vacation recede, Nigerians yearn insistently to know the circumstances surrounding the president’s seemingly emergency exit from the country. It is ponderous to put on record that this so-called all important vacation was coming at a point when the country’s economy was demanding the innovation or yet still budgetary intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of many Nigerians,” he added.

ALSO READ: Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with Osinbajo's performance as Acting President

President Buhari has been out of Nigeria since January 19 when he left the country for a 10-day medical vacation in London.

The president subsequently wrote the Senate on February 5 to extend his vacation indefinitely.

However, various government officials have assured Nigerians that Buhari is hale and hearty.

Image

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

President Buhari's letter to Senator Bukola Saraki
Buhari's Health Senate reads president’s letter for extension of vacation
Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.
In Kaduna Gunmen kill 14 persons and injure many
Nigerian Pilgrims
In Abia Pilgrims board introduces measures to check abscondment
Road Construction
In Niger Agency spends N200 million on road maintenance