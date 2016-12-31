Buhari :  Fight corruption not your political foes - Fayose

The fearless Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has once again reiterated his opinion that the President of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari is not fighting corruption as a menace. Rather, the President was fighting his political foes.

Speaking on the African Independent Television (AIT) Kaakai program, Mr. Lere Olayinka, the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Governor Fayose was quoted to have said that for Nigeria to move forward, “the president must create opportunities beyond political consideration. As it is, the body language of the president speaks volume and must change.”

The media aide made it known that Governor Ayo Fayose was not pleased with the President’s directive to the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate the Department of State Services report on the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu. Specifically, asking if the President no longer has faith in the DSS reports as being credible.

“Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate. Is AGF the police? After Magu had been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are they saying DSS report is no longer credible?

“As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians papers so that when they share N1, 000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.

“God is a God of single-standard, not double-standard. This Buhari’s government is a government of double-standard.”

In response to whether the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years was responsible for the present state of the Nigerian Economy, he responded saying “Maybe we should even return to that past because, in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8, 000.”

Written by Misthura Otubu