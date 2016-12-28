Buhari :  FG to purchase cars for former presidents in 2017

According to reports from The PUNCH, the APC-led Federal government plans to purchase cars worth over N400m for former Nigerian Presidents and heads of states and their deputies in the year .2017.

Details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill shows that whooping sums of over N280.099 million for the purchase of cars for seven former Presidents and Head of States. To benefit from the generosity of the Buhari-led APC administration are; Alhaji Sheu Shagari, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdul salami Abubakar (retired), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Mr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

From the list of vice presidents, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo are also beneficiaries. However, neither the actual number of cars nor the brands to be purchased was indicated by the budget.

Also, the office of the Secretary of the Federal Government will purchase vehicles for their unit members, these vehicles would worth over N32m. The office also has a sum of over N109.586m budgeted for support and maintenance of e-council document management, N45m on electronic document management and archival system, and N290m on electronic document and content management system.

Nigerians have however started to express their distaste on the matter, the majority are of the opinion that purchasing vehicles for former heads of state and presidents are a waste of the Country’s resources.

Written by Misthura Otubu