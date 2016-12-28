Home > Local >

Buhari :  FG to purchase cars for former presidents in 2017

Buhari FG to purchase cars for former presidents in 2017

Details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill shows that whooping sums of over N280.099 million for the purchase of cars for seven former Presidents and Head of States.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks
Buhari PDP wants president to thank Jonathan for defeat of Boko Haram
Wike "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander
Fayose ‘Buhari’s government has no direction,’ Governor says
In Delta APC chieftain, Spanner Okpozo is dead
APC Party spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information

According to reports from The PUNCH, the APC-led Federal government plans to purchase cars worth over N400m for former Nigerian Presidents and heads of states and their deputies in the year .2017. 

Details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill shows that whooping sums of over N280.099 million for the purchase of cars for seven former Presidents and Head of States. To benefit from the generosity of the Buhari-led APC administration are; Alhaji Sheu Shagari, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired), General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdul salami Abubakar (retired), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Mr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

From the list of vice presidents, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo are also beneficiaries. However, neither the actual number of cars nor the brands to be purchased was indicated by the budget.

Also, the office of the Secretary of the Federal Government will purchase vehicles for their unit members, these vehicles would worth over N32m. The office also has a sum of over N109.586m budgeted for support and maintenance of e-council document management, N45m on electronic document management and archival system, and N290m on electronic document and content management system.

Nigerians have however started to express their distaste on the matter, the majority are of the opinion that purchasing vehicles for former heads of state and presidents are a waste of the Country’s resources.

Written by Misthura Otubu

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

 
Security Chief 'Politicians are already stockpiling arms for 2019 polls'
Sultan of Sokoto
Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto rejects equal inheritance bill
Ambode
In Lagos Government reassures Lagosians of the supply of Lake Rice
Troops block insurgents’ movement in, out of Sambisa forest
Boko Haram White man captured by Army is French, and he repairs armoured tanks