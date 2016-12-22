Home > Local >

Buhari :  FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors

Buhari FG disclaims purported deployment of career Ambassadors

Enikanolaiye said the list is fake, adding that the publication did not attribute the story to any source in government.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth Tackling Corruption Together Conference in the United Kingdom on May 11, 2016. play

President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the Commonwealth Tackling Corruption Together Conference in the United Kingdom on May 11, 2016.

(Twitter)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday refuted the purported deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries.

Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, in a statement in Abuja, disowned a purported deployment list of the ambassadors in circulation.

He described the list as totally unauthorised as it did not emanate from government, adding that the publication did not attribute the story to any source in government.

According to him, the deployment of ambassadors-designate will be released only when agreements (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries.

“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on the purported deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate,’’ he said.

According to him, the career ambassadors-designate are currently undergoing their induction programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-day induction programme, organised for the career ambassadors by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ended on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Buhari names his Ambassadors, but no one really cares

The programme, which commenced on Dec. 19, was to acquaint them with the foreign policy agenda and priorities of the current administration.

The induction was also to equip them with the domestic programmes of national development.

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Gov. Nyesom Wike
Wike DSS accuses Governor of planning to cause violence in Abuja
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Governor presents N365b budget for 2017
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Lagos to construct 5 Elderly Care Centres - Governor says