Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari called his spokesman, Femi Adesina today.

This is the first time President Buhari is speaking to Adesina since he departed Nigeria for his 10-day vacation in London.

An elated Adesina revealed his short telephone conversation with President Buhari via Twitter on Saturday, February 25, 2015.

Here are five important things President Buhari told his spokesman.

1. President Buhari said he was resting.

2 The president said there's no cause for worry over his health.

Spoke with PMB a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

3. President Buhari thanked Adesina for holding out against 'mischief makers'.

4. President Buhari asked Adesina to greet his family.

5. President Buhari said he'll call his spokesman again.

Thanks for holding out against mischief makers, PMB tells me during a phone call today. Said he would call again soon. Gave him best wishes. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara are amongst few Nigerians who have spoken to President Buhari in recent times.

