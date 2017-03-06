Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return today

Nakande hinted that information available to him suggests that President Muhammad Buhari may come back to Nigeria today.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

(POOL/AFP/File)

An ex-Information Minister, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, has said President Muhammadu Buhari might return to Nigeria today, March 6, 2017.

Nakande made the disclosure on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at a special prayer session held in honour of the President.

In a report by Daily Trust, Nakande hinted that information available to him suggests that President Muhammad Buhari may come back to Nigeria today.

From the information I gathered, President Buhari is hale and sound and may come back today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today). All what is needed from us is prayer for the full recovery and God’s guidance for the president to deliver his campaign promises,” he said.

Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande play

Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande

(Daily Trust)

 

Nakande said President Buhari has been speaking with different stakeholders to confirm his healthy state.

ALSO READ: Buhari calls Gov Bello, says he will be back soon

He further said after meeting with the President in London, the National Assembly leadership had confirmed that the president is doing well.

