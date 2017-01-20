Buhari Donald Trump didn’t shun President – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu has denied reports that Buhari was specially excluded from the inauguration of US president-elect, Donald Trump.

Earlier media reports had it that former president, Goodluck Jonathan was invited to the event while Buhari was shunned.

However, Shehu denied the rumours via social media on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

“Gentlemen, I think we should respond to refute this falsehood. The US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of their Presidents,” Shehu tweeted.

“Our President could therefore not have been snubbed,” he added.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has travelled to the United Kingdom for a 10-day medical vacation.