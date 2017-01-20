Buhari Despite recession, Group urges Nigerians to "Believe Baba" [PHOTOS]

The group said President Buhari has performed excellently well since the APC took over government in May 2015.

Despite Nigeria's economic recession, the Movement of the People Forum has urged Nigerians to believe and support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Leading a "one million man march" in Abuja on Thursday, January 19, 2016, leader of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi noted President Buhari has performed excellently well since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over government in May 2015.

Group urge Nigerians to "Believe Baba"

 

Ogenyi said those criticising the Buhari-led administration were among corrupt individuals who almost "destroyed" Nigeria.

“A lot of them have been grumbling in the wings. They lament how they are no longer able to jet off to Dubai for shopping or London to attend orgies. They cry over their inability to gift cars like toys to their mistresses,” Ogenyi said.

He continued:"Mr President [Buhari] has already commenced a Conditional Cash Transfer programme that is catering in part to the needs of the very poor through a monthly N5000 grant to each family.

Group wants Nigerians to "Believe Baba"

 

"Mr President’s N-Power programme is fixing young graduates with employers. They are also getting a monthly stipend of N30,000 while getting work experience that will shape a better future for them.

“The money going into these projects would have been stolen in the past with the chant that government has no business being welfarist. What they will not tell you is that the funds for these projects were formerly pocketed by them.

Leader of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi

 

"Because we see things in the light of what benefits have come to the masses we dare to ask you to 'Believe Baba.' Believe in Mr President even when scare mongers see doom. Instead of joining their ranks we suggest Nigerians should rather think in terms of tangibles – like designing self-help projects and pressuring the government into counterpart funding them."

The group advised Nigerians hold the government accountable instead of protesting and speaking ill against the Buhari administration.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

