Buhari Dealers beg President to reverse ban on importation of vehicles through land borders

Vehicle dealers in Sokoto State have urged the Federal Government to reverse the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders.

The Chairman of the Motor Dealers Association in the state, Alhaji Muntari Mafia, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, February 5.

Mafia said with the government's efforts to get the economy out of recession, reversing the ban will compliment the hard work.

He said: "This is to boost the economic growth of the country, curb poverty and reduce unemployment-induced crimes.

"Even though the Federal Government has its wisdom for implementing the policy, it is ill-timed,considering the economic recession, high foreign exchange rate and increasing unemployment."

He further said the prevailing economic situation in the country has reduced the ability of Nigerians to purchase vehicles.

He lamented that the low value of the naira, coupled with the high exchange rate has "conspired" to kill the automobile business in parts of the nation.

ALSO READ: Car Import Ban - 5 Things to know about new FG policy

Mafia added that the high prices of automobiles has gone beyond the reach of the average Nigerian, saying "that is why our business premises have been deserted."

"We are humbly and passionately appealing to the Federal Government to reverse the ban.

"This is because auto dealers have only been struggling to survive the harsh economic situation.

"The downward review of duties on imported automobiles would also boost socio-economic activities and bolster revenue generation for the Federal Government."

He said the current price of a vehicle could purchase three vehicles hitherto, due to the fluctuating foreign exchange rate.

The ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders took effect on January 1.